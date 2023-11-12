Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a Week 9 NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jason Hoffman
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans wearing a special type of outfit.

The franchise quarterback wore a Jimmy Burrow Montreal Alouettes No. 16 jersey.

Jimmy Burrow played cornerback for Montreal from 1977-80. He was originally picked in the eighth round of the 1076 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers and then played five years in the CFL for Montreal, the Calgary Stampeders, and the Ottawa Roughriders, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions
File photo of American flag
LIST: Free meals, discounts and other goodies honoring veterans
A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio...
K-9 dies, officers hospitalized after crash in City of Franklin, troopers say

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans
The Final Quarter 11-10-23
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
2 Bengals’ stars out for Sunday; Ja’Marr Chase has chance to play, per reports
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins expected to miss Sunday’s game, NFL insider says