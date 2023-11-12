Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived at Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans wearing a special type of outfit.

The franchise quarterback wore a Jimmy Burrow Montreal Alouettes No. 16 jersey.

Jimmy Burrow played cornerback for Montreal from 1977-80. He was originally picked in the eighth round of the 1076 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers and then played five years in the CFL for Montreal, the Calgary Stampeders, and the Ottawa Roughriders, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 CINCINNATI ENQUIRER. All rights reserved.