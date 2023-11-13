Contests
51-year-old woman accomplishes football goal after breast cancer diagnosis

A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished...
A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished another goal by making it onto a football team.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished another goal by making it onto a football team.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the Cincinnati Cougars.

A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished another goal by making it onto a football team.

