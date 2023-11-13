51-year-old woman accomplishes football goal after breast cancer diagnosis

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished another goal by making it onto a football team.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the Cincinnati Cougars.

A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished another goal by making it onto a football team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.