Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Boone County Water Rescue recover 7 vehicles from Ohio River

Crews in Boone County launch river cleanup operation
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY (WXIX) -The Boone County Water and Rescue team conducted dive operations to recover vehicles from the Ohio River Sunday.

Crew members partnered with Living Lands and Waters, a river cleanup organization at Front Street in Petersburg, KY, to recover vehicles that have been in the Ohio River for some time.

Communication Specialist at Living Lands and Waters Callie Schaser says the team dove into the river to recover about seven cars.

“A lot of the vehicles we’re diving on today and recovering have been abandoned—nobody ever called the emergency services,” Schaser said.

Crews used advanced technology to recover the vehicles.

“We don’t know how long they’ve been down there, and what they’re doing is, you know, they have hazardous materials in them like gasoline or the diesel or whatever is in that type of car. So that’s hazardous materials for the fish and wildlife that are down under this water. For the five million people that drink it out of the Ohio River, it’s very important to get this material out of there so that we’re not putting microplastic and different things that are harming the wildlife and then also the humans that are using the water as well.”

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene investigating the vehicles to see if they were involved in any investigations.

If a vehicle is part of an active investigation, the sheriff’s department will take custody of the car.

“He will run them through the system and make sure they’re not wanted on any type of investigations or that—we will also inspect the vehicles for anything that could be involving any type of fowl play,” Public Safety diver Donny Schuckmann said.

Schuckmann says if no foul play is involved, Living Lands and Waters will take the vehicles and recycle them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions

Latest News

Early-detection screening is highly encouraged within Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The Butler County Sheriff's Department said that John Caudill is endangered and has been...
Deputies search for missing endangered Butler County man
The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
Colerain Township fire displaces 9, dog dies from smoke inhalation
Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans