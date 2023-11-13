Contests
Bricks fall from Carew Tower

The intersection of 5th and Vine streets was closed after some brick fell off the Carew Tower.
The intersection of 5th and Vine streets was closed after some brick fell off the Carew Tower.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A downtown intersection will be closed for a few hours after some bricks fell from the Carew Tower.

FOX19′s Chancelor Winn says he was told contractors were refurbishing brick near the top of the tower when wind blew scaffolding into the building.

Out of caution, Vine Street between 4th and 5th Streets is closed while CFD works with the contractor and the city building inspector.

Two cars were hit by the falling debris but no one was hurt.

