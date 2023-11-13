Bricks fall from Carew Tower

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A downtown intersection will be closed for a few hours after some bricks fell from the Carew Tower.

FOX19′s Chancelor Winn says he was told contractors were refurbishing brick near the top of the tower when wind blew scaffolding into the building.

Out of caution, Vine Street between 4th and 5th Streets is closed while CFD works with the contractor and the city building inspector.

Two cars were hit by the falling debris but no one was hurt.

CFD says this is one of the bigger pieces that fell. I’m told contractors are working on refurbishing brick near the top of the Carew Tower. Wind blew the scaffolding into the building knocking off pieces. Two cars we’re struck and the building inspector is on scene now @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DsMaui1ptG — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 13, 2023

