Cincinnati railway sale: Special meeting to ensure equity, transparency as city spends proceeds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council’s Environment & Infrastructure Committee is holding a special meeting Monday related to the sale of the city’s railway.

Voters decided last week to sell Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern Corp. for $1.6 billion.

Now, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney and Councilman Scotty Johnson have signed and submitted a motion that is scheduled for discussion and then a vote.

Their motion calls for the city to create a plan that is all about equity and transparency as proceeds from the sale are spent on new infrastructure and facilities like fire stations.

It states:

“WE MOVE that the City of Cincinnati take the following actions to ensure equity in the disbursement of the proceeds of the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway so that our underserved neighborhoods benefit from the proceeds from the sale in terms of both existing infrastructure and new economic development opportunities.”

The motion calls on city administrators “to analyze the demographics of the beneficiaries most directly affected by each proposed project and identify those projects that can deliver the most benefit to historically underserved minority and low-income communities.”

It also calls on the city administration to:

Provide a report back to the council within 60 days on an assessment of the city’s failing infrastructure.

Create an online dashboard so the public can see which projects have been approved and track their progress.

The meeting starts at 10:00 a.m., at Cincinnati City Hall, Council Chambers, 801 Plum St.

It can be watched on CitiCable or by live-streaming the meeting at www.cincinnati-oh.gov.

Read the motion here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.