Colerain Township fire displaces 9, kills dog

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A fire that broke out in a residence in the Pleasant Run area of Colerain left a family of nine displaced and killed a dog Sunday.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., ten fire units responded to a neighbor’s report that smoke was coming from an attached garage in the 2900 block of Spruceway Drive, according to M. Allen Walls, Chief of Department with the Colerain Township Department of Fire & EMS.

Firefighters at the scene said they found a working fire that had spread into the home. According to the fire department, the five adults and four children who lived there were not inside the home at the time.

The fire department said that after attacking the fire from inside the home, firefighters later found a Honda CR-V, and a young dog inside the garage that had already died from smoke inhalation.

Officials said that the fire spread into an adjacent bedroom and the roof and gable of the home. An initial investigation of the home damage is believed to be at least $70,000, the fire department said.

The chief said that smoke detectors were present and activated.

The family was placed in temporary housing through the assistance of The Red Cross, according to the fire department.

Forest Park and Fairfield units also assisted the Colerain Fire Department at the scene.

The Hamilton County Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.