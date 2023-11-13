Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Western Hills Viaduct

Video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 26-year-old man who was found shot on the Western Hills Viaduct has been identified.

Aaditya Adlakha was shot on Nov. 9 and died on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers found a man shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct.

ShotSpotter reported there was gunfire in the area around 6:20 a.m., police said.

Drivers passing by called 911 to report a vehicle has bullet holes in it with a person inside who had been shot, explained Lt. Cunningham.

Adlakha was transported to UC Medical Center where he was in critical condition for several days. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made since the shooting was reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.