Coroner identifies man shot, killed on Western Hills Viaduct

Car found with bullet holes on upper deck of Western Hills Viaduct
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 26-year-old man who was found shot on the Western Hills Viaduct has been identified.

Aaditya Adlakha was shot on Nov. 9 and died on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Man found shot in vehicle on Western Hills Viaduct

On Thursday, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers found a man shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct.

ShotSpotter reported there was gunfire in the area around 6:20 a.m., police said.

Drivers passing by called 911 to report a vehicle has bullet holes in it with a person inside who had been shot, explained Lt. Cunningham.

Adlakha was transported to UC Medical Center where he was in critical condition for several days. He was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made since the shooting was reported.

