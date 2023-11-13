Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by car in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner has identified a 60-year-old man who was hit by a car in Mt. Airy on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Cincinnati police were called to the 5200 block of Colerain Avenue around noon and discovered that a car had hit Ronald Brown as he was walking on the sidewalk.

According to police, the driver of a 2001 Toyota Avalon was traveling north on Colerain Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk.

It was initially reported that Brown had suffered serious injuries and was taken to UC Medical Center, but according to the coroner’s office, he died Sunday.

Police said that the driver was not hurt.

Officers have not identified the driver at this time.

Police have not said whether the driver wore a seatbelt during the crash.

Officers are investigating whether speed and impairment led to the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

