Deputies search for missing endangered Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Authorities are looking for a man they say has been missing from his Trenton home since Sunday morning.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department put out an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Caudill, 55, who they say was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m. on Cypress Avenue where he lives.

The sheriff’s department said that Caudill suffers from bipolar schizophrenia and alcoholism.

Deputies describe Caudill as five-feet-seven inches tall, 145 pounds and he has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Caudill or knows his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately.

