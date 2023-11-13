Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Deputies search for missing endangered Butler County man

The Butler County Sheriff's Department said that John Caudill is endangered and has been...
The Butler County Sheriff's Department said that John Caudill is endangered and has been missing since 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Authorities are looking for a man they say has been missing from his Trenton home since Sunday morning.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department put out an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Caudill, 55, who they say was last seen on foot around 10:30 a.m. on Cypress Avenue where he lives.

The sheriff’s department said that Caudill suffers from bipolar schizophrenia and alcoholism.

Deputies describe Caudill as five-feet-seven inches tall, 145 pounds and he has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Caudill or knows his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions
A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio...
K-9 dies, officers hospitalized after crash in City of Franklin, troopers say
File photo of American flag
LIST: Free meals, discounts and other goodies honoring veterans

Latest News

The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
Colerain Township fire displaces 9, dog dies from smoke inhalation
Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Celebrate Thanksgiving with beer can turkey
Celebrate Thanksgiving with beer can turkey