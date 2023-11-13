Contests
Dramatic Bengals loss helps bettor win historic $5.5M parlay

Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton, right, recovers a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback C.J....
Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton, right, recovers a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as he is tackled by Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) as Bengals' DJ Turner II (20) reaches in during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Victoria Moorwood
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans’ dramatic game Sunday left at least one gambler very happy.

A Florida bettor won a historic $5.5 million after the Texans beat the Bengals, 30-27, according to ESPN’s David Purdum. The gambler wagered $500,000 on a four-leg NFL same-game parlay through the Hard Rock Bet app, which meant all four bets had to win in order to get a payout.

The $5.5 million prize is one of the largest parlay wins ever reported by a U.S. sportsbook, Purdum writes.

The four separate legs were:

  • Devin Singletary over 51.5 rushing yards.
  • Devin Singletary anytime touchdown.
  • Over 45.5 points in the game
  • Houston Texans money-line.

Texans running back Devin Singletary rushed for 150 yards and scored the Texans’ first touchdown of the game, checking off the first two legs. The third leg was fulfilled when Bengals running back Joe Mixon scored a touchdown, bringing the score to Texans 27, Bengals 24, for a combined score of 51.

The last leg – the wager that Houston would win ‒ wasn’t completed until the final moments of the game. Texans kicker Matt Ammendola converted a 38-yard field goal, giving Houston its 30-27 victory.

The Bengals are on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

