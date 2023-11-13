Driver flees Westwood crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who fled a crash in Westwood early Monday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree.

The driver jumped out, ran off and remains at large, they say.

His description was not released.

