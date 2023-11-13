Driver flees Westwood crash
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who fled a crash in Westwood early Monday.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree.
The driver jumped out, ran off and remains at large, they say.
His description was not released.
