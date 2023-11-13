Contests
Driver flees Westwood crash

A driver fled a crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard early Monday, Cincinnati police say.
A driver fled a crash on Westwood Northern Boulevard early Monday, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who fled a crash in Westwood early Monday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle crashed into a tree.

The driver jumped out, ran off and remains at large, they say.

His description was not released.

