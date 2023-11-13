Dry Conditions and Mild Temperatures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a high of 64 degrees and sunshine Monday. Some mid-to-high level clouds move in late Monday night into Tuesday and will bring temperatures down briefly for Tuesday. Temperatures will start off in the low 30s Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

A surge of warm air will move into the tri-state for the middle of the week and deliver high temperatures in the mid 60s along with lows in the upper 30s.

Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers late Thursday night and continue through Friday night. This won’t be all-day rain, but scattered on and off to close the work week. Friday morning will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and rain chances during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s. In addition, wind gusts on Friday may be breezy at times, but won’t be an all-day impact.

Next weekend is dry and mild with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

For folks curious about the week of Thanksgiving: The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the following week has above-normal precipitation along with near-to-slightly above normal temperatures. That being said, an active weather pattern may setup early in the week and deliver strong winds and scattered rain showers. Of course this is far out and will change in the days leading up to the holiday week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.