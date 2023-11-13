Earth, Wind, and Fire, Chicago to perform in Cincinnati summer 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Earth, Wind, Fire, and Chicago are heading out on the road in the summer as part of a joint headlining tour and will be making a stop in Queen City.

The two legendary bands will kick off the 30-city Heart and Soul North America Tour in July, including a stop at Riverbend Music Center on Friday, July 19.

Fans can expect timeless and iconic music from both bands at the Live Nation-produced show.

Between the two groups, they have a total of 11 Grammy wins and 30 Grammy nominations. In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, followed by Chicago in 2016.

Tickets for their show will go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster Friday at 10 a.m. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

