Hundreds gather at a Bullitt County church to remember boys killed in their home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A community is mourning the loss of the two boys shot and killed in their Bullitt County home Wednesday and now the boys’ families are longing for answers and accountability.

The boys’ mother, 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas, was arrested and charged for the murder of her two sons and is being held with a $2 million bond.

About 200 people gathered at Little Flock Baptist Church for a vigil for the two boys, nine-year-old Jayden Howard and six-year-old Maurice Baker, Jr. Sunday, to help keep their names alive.

A devastating loss that brings long-lasting impact.

“It has shaken my whole family. Who would ever think that you would have to worry about a six-year-old, and a nine-year-old losing they life the way that they did,” Bobbie Baker said.

Baker is the biological aunt of Maurice, Jr., but had custody of both boys at one point after she says Child Protective Services was called on Lucas on multiple occasions for drug related issues.

Baker feels the constant calls for help have been ignored.

“My brother is never going to be the same. This community is never going to be the same and Jayden’s family is never going to be the same,” cried Baker.

From the outside looking in, the thought of possible problems with Lucas was inconceivable for those in the community but those close to the family says all that glitters, isn’t gold.

“The person can dress themselves up or put clean clothes on the kids but you’re not seeing what’s going on,” said family friend Jodee Estes. “And if the family members have told you that and you don’t take it or don’t listen then we failed those kids.”

To remember them, the Bullitt County community filled the church parking lot to pay homage to the boys with signs and candles to assure their light will never dim.

Among them was the boys’ bus driver, who brought her BCPS Bus 1616 with a banner of their faces.

“To support the community and let them know that BCPS is a part of the community and that we do care about our kids and we care about the safety and the public transportation of the kids to and from school and how important it is,” BCPS Bus Driver Londa Boggs said. “Because if they would have just been on the bus that morning, what would have happened?”

Regardless of the “what if’s”, a heartbroken community is wrapping their arms around each other as they continue to mourn.

As they send their hopes up to the sky in the forms of balloons and lanterns, all they ask for now is justice.

“I just hope that the boys get the justice that they deserve, I really do. They need it and I need the community to support them in that way,” said Baker.

Tiffanie Lucas is being charged for the murder of the two boys and she will appear back in court this Tuesday, November 14th.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.