Officers show support, pay respects for Franklin K-9 killed in crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Officers from departments across southwest Ohio lined up Monday to pay their respects for a Franklin police K-9 that died in the line of duty over the weekend,

K-9 officer Fury’s body was taken to Four Paws Animal Hospital in Lebanon following the crash that happened Saturday on South River Street.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Michael Sims was driving down the wrong way of the street when his SUV hit the police cruiser that Fury and two other officers were in.

While K-9 Fury died in the crash, the two other officers were also injured, but have been treated and released from the hospital.

A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio troopers. (WXIX)

Two days after his death, the Franklin Police Department and his handler took the first steps in laying officer Fury to rest.

“Oh, it hurts,” described Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon. “He’s part of our family. Just like a police officer, but he’s a furry one and he’s a friendly face around the building. Big and intimidating guy, but we all liked it when he was around.”

Sims was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of assaulting a police dog, troopers said previously. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Michael Sims, 21, is accused in a wrong-way crash Saturday that killed Franklin police K-9 Fury and injured two Franklin police officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. (Warren County Jail)

In the meantime, K-9 officer Fury’s handler, Officer Butler, and his family are at home mourning.

“It’s a very special bond,” Chief Colon said of the relationship between a K-9 and a handler. “The K-9 goes home with the officer. It’s not only part of the officer himself, I mean it’s his partner, but it’s also part of his family. Officer Butler had some young kids and one of them is basically the same age as Fury, so they’re growing up together, literally.”

There is a funeral service planned for Thursday at New Vine Church at 1 p.m.

The public will have a chance to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes through the city of Franklin.

