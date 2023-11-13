Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Officers show support, pay respects for Franklin K-9 killed in crash

Officers from departments across southwest Ohio lined up Monday to pay their respects for...
Officers from departments across southwest Ohio lined up Monday to pay their respects for Franklin police K-9 officer Fury, who died in the line of duty over the weekend.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Officers from departments across southwest Ohio lined up Monday to pay their respects for a Franklin police K-9 that died in the line of duty over the weekend,

K-9 officer Fury’s body was taken to Four Paws Animal Hospital in Lebanon following the crash that happened Saturday on South River Street.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Michael Sims was driving down the wrong way of the street when his SUV hit the police cruiser that Fury and two other officers were in.

While K-9 Fury died in the crash, the two other officers were also injured, but have been treated and released from the hospital.

A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio...
A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio troopers.(WXIX)

Two days after his death, the Franklin Police Department and his handler took the first steps in laying officer Fury to rest.

“Oh, it hurts,” described Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon. “He’s part of our family. Just like a police officer, but he’s a furry one and he’s a friendly face around the building. Big and intimidating guy, but we all liked it when he was around.”

Sims was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of assaulting a police dog, troopers said previously. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Michael Sims, 21, is accused in a wrong-way crash Saturday that killed Franklin police K-9 Fury...
Michael Sims, 21, is accused in a wrong-way crash Saturday that killed Franklin police K-9 Fury and injured two Franklin police officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Warren County Jail)

In the meantime, K-9 officer Fury’s handler, Officer Butler, and his family are at home mourning.

“It’s a very special bond,” Chief Colon said of the relationship between a K-9 and a handler. “The K-9 goes home with the officer. It’s not only part of the officer himself, I mean it’s his partner, but it’s also part of his family. Officer Butler had some young kids and one of them is basically the same age as Fury, so they’re growing up together, literally.”

There is a funeral service planned for Thursday at New Vine Church at 1 p.m.

The public will have a chance to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes through the city of Franklin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Tee Higgins ‘unlikely’ to play Thursday against Ravens: ESPN’s Schefter
The intersection of 5th and Vine streets was closed after some brick fell off the Carew Tower.
Bricks fall from Carew Tower
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Pet dies, dog rescued after fire in Ross Township, fire chief says
Korey Barton is being held on a $1 million bond following his indictment on 13 total charges,...
Man facing 13 charges after using vehicle to hit police cruisers: Court docs