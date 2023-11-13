Man facing 13 charges after using vehicle to hit police cruisers: Court docs

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after court records claim he drove into multiple police cruisers in early October.

Korey Barton is being held on a $1 million bond following his indictment on 13 total charges, according to Warren County court records.

On Oct. 11, Barton drove away from police and used his vehicle to hit “multiple” cruisers that had officers inside them, the court documents show. The court records did not say if any officers were injured.

The vehicle Barton was driving was “obtained by deception,” the documents explain.

One of the charges he was indicted for is grand theft of a motor vehicle, court records state.

Barton also had a stolen gun inside the vehicle with him, according to the court documents.

Warren County court records show he was indicted for the following charges:

Felonious assault (two counts)

Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer

Identity fraud

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Carrying a concealed weapon

Receiving stolen property

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Obstruction

Vandalism (two counts)

Criminal damaging or endangering

Using weapons while intoxicated

OVI

Driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation

Barton was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the court documents show.

