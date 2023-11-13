Man killed in Northern Kentucky crash

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was killed when his Jeep went off a road in Owen County Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police got a call around 7:50 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash on Old Monterey Road.

According to their preliminary investigation, troopers say a silver Jeep was headed north on Old Monterey when the vehicle failed to make a turn, went off the road, and hit several trees.

Chase Downs, 34, from Flatwoods, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The investigation is ongoing.

