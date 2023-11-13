Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

McDonald’s announces collab with Crocs

The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.
The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.(McDonald’s/Crocs)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s is teaming up with Crocs to bring fans footwear featuring some of the brand’s most iconic characters.

In a press release Monday, McDonald’s said the footwear line will be available for purchase starting Tuesday on Crocs.ca, at Crocs retail locations, and select wholesale partners, while supplies last.

The line includes four different pairs of shoes, matching socks, and various Jibbitz charms.

The shoe options are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.

The Grimace-inspired shoe is a sandal lined with faux fur featuring Grimace’s face on the straps, a shake charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

The Birdie-inspired shoe is a classic Croc clog with signature yellow and pink, an Egg McMuffin charm, and can be paired with winged pink socks.

The Hamburglar-inspired shoe is a classic Croc clog with the character’s famous black and white stripes, a hamburger charm, and can be paired with matching socks.

The fourth shoe option is not inspired by any specific character, but rather an ode to McDonald’s itself. The classic Croc clog is red and comes with charms in the form of Chicken McNuggets, Big Macs, and fries.

McDonald’s said the shoes with charms will be available for $85-90 a pair. Socks will cost $25 a pair.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. exuberantly lauds dad’s real estate exploits as civil fraud trial shifts to defense
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
FBI, Capitol police testify in the trial of the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
FILE - First lady Jill Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code