Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Early-detection screening is highly encouraged within Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Early-detection screening is highly encouraged within Lung Cancer Awareness Month.(UW-Health)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, about 197,000 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer, and about 136,000 people die from this disease.

FOX19′s Meteorologist Catherine Bodak spoke with a local doctor about lung cancer awareness. Watch her story below:

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions

Latest News

Crews in Boone County launch river cleanup operation
Boone County Water Rescue recover 7 vehicles from Ohio River
The Butler County Sheriff's Department said that John Caudill is endangered and has been...
Deputies search for missing endangered Butler County man
The Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.
Colerain Township fire displaces 9, dog dies from smoke inhalation
Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans