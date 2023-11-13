Pet dies, dog rescued after fire in Ross Township, fire chief says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -One pet died, and another was rescued after a fire occurred in a Ross Township home Monday, according to Ross Township Fire Chief Steve Miller.

Chief Miller says firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Rockyhill Drive just before noon, but once they arrived, the fire had already burned the back of the house.

A father and a six-month-old were able to make it out okay, Chief Miller said.

Chief Miller says the fire started in the basement, which caused the first floor to collapse.

The estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time.

Chief Miller says the fire was unintentional at this point.

