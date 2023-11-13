Prosecutor: 19-year-old indicted on felony charge for ‘street takeover’

The video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on one count of inducing panic Monday after allegedly causing a “street takeover” in Downtown Cincinnati on Oct. 15.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, Phillip Alwell, 19, and numerous others shut down State Route 50 at State Street where multiple vehicles were doing donuts and slides. Videos soon began to surface on social media.

The street takeover blocked traffic and shut down the road for 15 minutes.

It also caused $14,000 worth of damage, Powers said in a press release.

I am thankful for our strong partnership with the Cincinnati Police Department and all of their hard work in making an arrest. These street takeovers are not only stupid, they are reckless. Someone is going to end up dead. Other cities may tolerate this madness, but it will not be tolerated in Hamilton County. We will charge you with a felony and seize your vehicle. If someone is injured, you will be held responsible.”

If Alwell is found guilty, he could receive a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine the prosecutor said.

