Prosecutor: 19-year-old indicted on felony charge for ‘street takeover’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on one count of inducing panic Monday after allegedly causing a “street takeover” in Downtown Cincinnati on Oct. 15.
According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, Phillip Alwell, 19, and numerous others shut down State Route 50 at State Street where multiple vehicles were doing donuts and slides. Videos soon began to surface on social media.
The street takeover blocked traffic and shut down the road for 15 minutes.
It also caused $14,000 worth of damage, Powers said in a press release.
If Alwell is found guilty, he could receive a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine the prosecutor said.
