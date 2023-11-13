Contests
Pyramid Hill to open annual holiday experience to the public Friday

Pyramid Hill will open their annual holiday experience Friday.
Pyramid Hill will open their annual holiday experience Friday.(Asa Featherstone, IV | Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum in Hamilton will open their annual holiday experience Friday just in time for the holiday season.

The show will feature holiday favorites, explicitly focusing on local artwork by The Bombshells of Cincinnati, Abby Palen, Ross High School Art Club members, and Inspiration Studio.

Visitors can pay by the carload and experience the entire show from the comfort of their vehicle.

It is $25 for nonpark members and $15 for park members.

Pyramid Hill has been showcasing its holiday experience for about 25 years. It features art, nature, and over two million lights filling the two-mile route.

There will be an interactive bingo game for children to enjoy while parents can enjoy the specially curated classical soundtrack, and grandparents can experience the holiday magic.

The holiday experience will be open from Friday through Dec. 31.

The hours are:

Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday to Sunday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed on Mondays

