Report: Deer collisions increase during the Holiday season

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - As we enter into the Holiday season, AAA and several Ohio agencies are warning drivers about the increase in deer-related crashes that happen around this time.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been 104,328 crashes involving deer in Ohio since 2018, 47% of which happened in October, November and December. While the majority of these crashes result in property damage, 34 people have been killed.

“Ohio drivers should keep in mind that deer activity always increases during this time of year – especially at dawn and dusk,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release. “With Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving laws now in place, we anticipate that more drivers will stay alert to their surroundings, and as a result, we hope fewer deer-related crashes will take place this fall.”

AAA says at least 50 deer-related crashes happen in each county in Ohio, but many happen up north, such as in Stark and Defiance counties.

In eight Ohio counties within the Greater Cincinnati Area, there were nearly 10,000 reported deer crashes from 2017-2022, according to the Traffic Safety Bulletin by OSP.

Counties Number of Crashes Hamilton 1,900 Butler 1,316 Warren 1,658 Clermont 2,056 Brown 896 Adams 497 Highland 362 Clinton 959

The roads and highways with the most reported deer crashes are US-30, State Route 2, Interstate 71, Interstate 75 and Interstate 75, a press release said.

“You’re more likely to spot deer when you practice safe driving habits and have your full attention on the roadway,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “If you happen to strike a deer, if you’re able, move yourself to a safe place, turn on your hazards and report the crash.”

Why do deer-related crashes happen more often during the holidays?

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, fall is breeding season for deer, which may cause some of them to dart into roadways unexpectedly.

Forested areas, fencerows and areas with small natural bodies of water are where drivers should be the most cautious, ODNR said.

“With deer activity on the rise, it’s extra important at this time of year to watch for deer,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Deer often move in groups, so if you see one, slow down and be prepared for more to cross the road.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission reported they move more than 13,000 deer from the roadways each year on average.

The cost of deer collisions

While cost can vary from person to person, it is not cheap to fix a damaged vehicle, especially when being in a crash with a deer.

According to recent data, the average insurance claim for a deer collision in Ohio is nearly $5,000. New technology, such as vehicle sensors, can increase the price of repairs too.

“In the event of an accident, it’s important to have adequate insurance for financial protection,” Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French said in a press release. “Now is the time for Ohioans to contact their insurance agents to complete an insurance review.”

How to avoid animal collisions, according to AAA

Scan the road ahead

Use “brights” or high-beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic

Be extra cautious in the mornings and evenings

Always wear a seatbelt

Remain awake, alert and sober

If a collision is unavoidable, use your breaks firmly and stay in your lane

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.