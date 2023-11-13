Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Taft Brewing Company Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing, company officials say.

The Ale House, which opened eight years ago, was the company’s flagship location. The company announced the closure Monday.

Its final day of operation will be Saturday, Nov. 25.

“Ownership has self-sustained daily operations of Taft’s Ale House for the past couple of years,” the company said in a press release. “The pandemic, a significant decline in tourism and large increases in material goods costs have contributed greatly to the shutdown. But ultimately, Taft’s could not indemnify for the significant loss in sales since COVID-19 began.”

The company said it gave employees at the Over-The-Rhine location advance notice of the closure and was hoping to relocate them to Brewporium locations as well as reaching out to help them find employment at other businesses in the area.

