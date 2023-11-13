Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR

Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press...
Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press release from the company. It cited low sales and high material costs since he COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the closure.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Taft Brewing Company Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing, company officials say.

The Ale House, which opened eight years ago, was the company’s flagship location. The company announced the closure Monday.

Its final day of operation will be Saturday, Nov. 25.

“Ownership has self-sustained daily operations of Taft’s Ale House for the past couple of years,” the company said in a press release. “The pandemic, a significant decline in tourism and large increases in material goods costs have contributed greatly to the shutdown. But ultimately, Taft’s could not indemnify for the significant loss in sales since COVID-19 began.”

The company said it gave employees at the Over-The-Rhine location advance notice of the closure and was hoping to relocate them to Brewporium locations as well as reaching out to help them find employment at other businesses in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting

Latest News

A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished...
51-year-old woman accomplishes football goal after breast cancer diagnosis
Whether you run marathons or you just want to stay healthy and live a long life, it’s important...
NKU offers fitness tests to community members, students
Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton, right, recovers a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback C.J....
Dramatic Bengals loss helps bettor win historic $5.5M parlay
A Kentucky man was killed Monday morning when his Jeep went off Old Monterey Road in Owen County.
Man killed in Northern Kentucky crash