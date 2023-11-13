Contests
Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now...
Target stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Target will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.

In a statement on Nov. 8, Target CEO Brian Cornell said stores first closed on Thanksgiving in 2020 during the pandemic, but the policy has now been made permanent.

“Staying closed for the first time on Thanksgiving Day 2020 helped us take care of our team and guests during the pandemic,” Cornell said. “But once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since.”

Walmart, similarly, will also be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

Walmart announced its decision last month.

