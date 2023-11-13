Tee Higgins ‘unlikely’ to play Thursday against Ravens: ESPN’s Schefter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals likely won’t have wide receiver Tee Higgins for Thursday’s game in Baltimore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Higgins, who missed Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, is “unlikely” to be on the field four days later for Thursday Night Football, the NFL insider reported Monday.

On a short week with a Thursday night game vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, it’s considered unlikely that Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins will be able to return from his hamstring injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

Another injury the Bengals are monitoring is Trey Hendrickson’s hyperextended knee.

The Cincinnati pass rusher suffered the injury when Texans’ wide receiver Noah Brown fell into him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Monday Hendrickson underwent an MRI, which confirmed the injury was a hyperextension.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Hendrickson’s and wide receiver Tee Higgins’ availability for this week’s game.

He said: “We’ll see. Short week.”

Schefter’s report on Higgins’ status for Thursday’s game came about an hour after Taylor finished his press conference.

The Bengals didn't practice today, but did release an estimated practice report on the short week.



Hendrickson, Higgins, Hubbard are all in the did not participate category.



Ja'Marr Chase didn't show up on any of the distinctions. He came out of Sunday good to go for Thursday. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 13, 2023

