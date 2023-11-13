Contests
Tee Higgins ‘unlikely’ to play Thursday against Ravens: ESPN’s Schefter

Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half...
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins runs against Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals likely won’t have wide receiver Tee Higgins for Thursday’s game in Baltimore, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Higgins, who missed Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, is “unlikely” to be on the field four days later for Thursday Night Football, the NFL insider reported Monday.

Another injury the Bengals are monitoring is Trey Hendrickson’s hyperextended knee.

The Cincinnati pass rusher suffered the injury when Texans’ wide receiver Noah Brown fell into him.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Monday Hendrickson underwent an MRI, which confirmed the injury was a hyperextension.

During his Monday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Hendrickson’s and wide receiver Tee Higgins’ availability for this week’s game.

He said: “We’ll see. Short week.”

Schefter’s report on Higgins’ status for Thursday’s game came about an hour after Taylor finished his press conference.

