Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Trey Hendrickson to undergo MRI following Sunday’s injury: NFL insider

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)(Melissa Tamez | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson hyperextended his knee during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hendrickson, who has 8.5 sacks on the year, suffered the injury when Texans’ wide receiver Noah Brown fell into him.

The Cincinnati pass rusher immediately went down on the field, and it was apparent he was in a lot of pain.

Rapoport said Monday that Hendrickson will undergo an MRI with the hope that he won’t miss a substantial amount of time.

The Bengals have a short week as they head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions

Latest News

Orthocinsational Play of the Week: Kings volleyball wins 1st state championship
Orthocinsational Play of the Week: Kings volleyball wins 1st state championship
Cleveland Browns place-kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the game winning field goal against the...
5 NFL games end on field goals as time expires, most ever in one day
Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton, right, recovers a fumble by Houston Texans quarterback C.J....
Houston Texans beat Cincinnati Bengals with walk-off field goal
Cincinnati Bengals wide receive Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter...
Ja’Marr Chase active for Sunday’s game against the Texans