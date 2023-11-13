Trey Hendrickson to undergo MRI following Sunday’s injury: NFL insider

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson hyperextended his knee during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hendrickson, who has 8.5 sacks on the year, suffered the injury when Texans’ wide receiver Noah Brown fell into him.

The Cincinnati pass rusher immediately went down on the field, and it was apparent he was in a lot of pain.

Rapoport said Monday that Hendrickson will undergo an MRI with the hope that he won’t miss a substantial amount of time.

The Bengals have a short week as they head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

#Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, Top 10 in the NFL with 8.5 sacks, suffered a hyperextended knee when #Texans WR Noah Brown fell into him, source said. He's having an MRI, with the hope going in that it's a short-term absence. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2023

