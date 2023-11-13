Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bear, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cell phones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

The increasingly digitized and mobile economy has put pressure on the available range of frequencies used for wireless communication. The spectrum is also vital for national security and responding to disasters.

“We all understand the spectrum is crowded, demand is growing fast,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This is a way to break through the limitations of today.”

The strategy will help to coordinate and guide how spectrum is allocated by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent government agency.

The National Telecommunications Information Administration will perform a two-year study on how to possibly repurpose 2,786 megahertz of spectrum, which could be used for wireless broadband, drones, and satellites. There will also be coordination among government agencies, encouragement of innovation in the sector and workforce development as part of the strategy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans
Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian struck in Colerain Township
Tri-County Mall opened in 1960 amid a wave of suburbanization. By the mid-'90s, an...
Shopping Malls in the Tri-State: Where plans stand for once major attractions

Latest News

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”
Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand
President Joe Biden looks over a hockey stick with team captain Mark Stone, during an event to...
Biden honors Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the return of an NHL tradition
FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour