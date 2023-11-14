3 dead, 15 hospitalized in crash involving semi, bus carrying students in Central Ohio

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/AP) - Three people are dead and 15 are hospitalized after a semi crashed into a bus carrying students on Interstate 70 WB, according to the Associated Press.

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady told AP reporters that a charter bus carrying 57 people was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio.

“I have devastating and heartbreaking news to report,” Tuscawaras Valley Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky wrote on Facebook. “Today, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley students on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus was involved in a very serious accident.”

3 people have been killed and 15 hospitalized following a crash between a semi and a charter bus in Licking County, Ohio. (Tuscarawas County Valley Schools Facebook page)

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions State Route 158 and SR 310, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Central Ohio and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

LICKING CO: I-70 remains closed in both directions at SR 310 due to a crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted at SR 37 and eastbound traffic at SR 310. This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours. Avoid the area and check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for updates. pic.twitter.com/tufOoggfjO — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 14, 2023

