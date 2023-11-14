6 dead, 18 others hurt in crash involving semi, bus carrying students in Central Ohio, officials say

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - More people have been confirmed dead following a crash involving a semi and a bus carrying students on Interstate 70 WB.

Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said around 5 p.m. that six people are now dead.

Grady said three of the people who died were in a vehicle that was following the Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying 57 people from a school in eastern Ohio. Five vehicles were involved in the crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said.

Lt. Dennis said 18 people, including 15 kids, were taken to seven hospitals from the charter bus.

“I have devastating and heartbreaking news to report,” Tuscawaras Valley Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky wrote on Facebook. “Today, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley students and chaperones on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus was involved in a very serious accident.”

3 people have been killed and 15 hospitalized following a crash between a semi and a charter bus in Licking County, Ohio. (Tuscarawas County Valley Schools Facebook page)

Gov. Mike DeWine called Tuesday’s events “the worst nightmare that families and schools can endure.”

Statement from Gov. DeWine:

“Fran and I are praying for everyone involved in the bus crash east of Columbus today. It is our worst nightmare to have a bus full of children involved in such a terrible crash, and it is certainly the worst nightmare that families and schools can endure. I am with @OSHP now, and we will provide updates when they are available.”

The governor later said students and those involved in the crash were taken to a reunification site that was set up. He said most of the families from the site have gone home.

I-70 eastbound reopened nearly eight hours after the crash.

Westbound, east of State Route 310, will remain closed so crews can repair pavement on the interstate, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

LICKING CO: Crews are cleaning up the crash scene on westbound I-70 east of SR 310. Westbound will remain closed while pavement damage is repaired. Eastbound has now reopened. pic.twitter.com/wv2a5OBXC9 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 14, 2023

The Associated Press obtained a statement from Pioneer Trails, the charter bus company, which reads:

“Pioneer is fully cooperating with the authorities as we work to find the cause of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this accident. As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comments.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

