Anthony Muñoz Foundation hosts ‘Shoegiving’ event for students

The Anthony Muñoz Foundation helped 35 Oyler School students during a shoe giveaway event.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Anthony Muñoz Foundation helped 35 Oyler School students during a shoe giveaway event.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on Tuesday’s event.

