Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Coast Guard searching for man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship

The search continues in the Gulf of Mexico for a Houma man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.
By WAFB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB/Gray News) - The Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a man reported missing from the Carnival Glory cruise ship, WAFB reports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson with Carnival Cruise Lines confirmed the ship’s security team began an “immediate search” of the ship after a guest was reported missing Monday morning by a family member. The shipboard team also reviewed camera footage and notified the Coast Guard.

The ship was cleared to proceed to Montego Bay, Jamaica, as scheduled and is expected to arrive on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard confirmed that air crews spent several hours Monday off Louisiana’s coast after the man was reported missing. It searched a 200-square-mile area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Family members posting on social media identified the missing man as Tyler Lee Barnett. His sister, who is on the cruise ship, posted that he was last seen Sunday at 11:40 p.m. and that an onboard search started Monday around 7 a.m.

The Carnival Glory left port in New Orleans on Sunday for a weeklong cruise with planned stops in Montego Bay on Wednesday, Grand Cayman Island on Thursday and Cozumel on Friday before returning to New Orleans on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press...
Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza’s largest hospital
FILE - Tributes hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of a King...
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect’s case finally resumes after he’s ruled competent
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized in crash involving semi, bus carrying students in Central Ohio