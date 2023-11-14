Dry and warm weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another excellent day with sunny skies and dry conditions. You are encouraged to hold off on burning during this dry weather. You can also check with your local authorities to see when or if you can burn this time of year.

Tonight will be cool and dry. Low 35. There could be some frost again tomorrow morning.

It will be warm and dry tomorrow with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Clouds will increase Thursday with rain likely Friday.

Showers will be possible much of the day Friday with rain ending in time for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return late Monday evening and continue Tuesday. Rain will be widespread Tuesday. However, that rain isn’t all bad because we could use the wet weather at this point with very little rain so far this month.

