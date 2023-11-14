Family of fatal hit-and-run victim call out court over bail

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in August is upset over the amount of the bond given to the person accused of the act.

Daniel Smith, 27, was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of South and Sugartree streets in August. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Wilmington Police Department later released surveillance camera video of the crash, hoping that tips from the public would lead them to the driver in the hit-and-run.

Police arrested Taylor Thompson, 26, in September. She was indicted by a Clinton County court for reckless homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other charges, according to court docs.

Thompson was able to post bail Monday after the judge set it at $100,000.

For Smith’s brother and mother, the bail was too low.

“I think it should be more considering that she hit somebody with a car and killed them,” Brandon Smith, the victim’s brother, said. “It was a living hell. It was something that I couldn’t even begin to process - knowing that someone is out there and could do it to someone else.”

Smith’s mother, Cherie Smith, said the low amount is another blow as she grieves the loss of her son.

“She hit and killed my son and ran,” Cherie Smith said. “Didn’t stop. Didn’t try to offer help.”

The family said the law needs to change regarding bail and drivers accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Thompson is due back in court in December.

