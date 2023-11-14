Fifth Street by Carew Tower to reopen, city says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One street will reopen tonight after debris from a nearby building shut down streets downtown this week.

Fifth Street between Race and Vine streets will reopen to vehicular traffic tonight.

The southern sidewalk in that area will remain closed.

One street will remain closed: Fifth Street between Vine and Walnut streets.

“Public safety is my top priority, and it is imperative this area stays closed until more permanent security measures are in place,” said City Manager Sheryl Long. “I am grateful for the dedicated City workers from CPD, CFD, DPS, DOTE and B&I who are working closely together for solutions.”

Contractors were refurbishing brick near the top of the tower when the wind blew scaffolding into the building, according to Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler.

It was that area where inspectors sent drones up to survey and assess the damage.

Two cars were hit by the falling debris, but no one was hurt, he said. One vehicle had minor damage..

CFD says this is one of the bigger pieces that fell. I’m told contractors are working on refurbishing brick near the top of the Carew Tower. Wind blew the scaffolding into the building knocking off pieces. Two cars we’re struck and the building inspector is on scene now @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DsMaui1ptG — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 13, 2023

