Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Indiana (WXIX) - A former Indiana police chief was arrested on 17 felony charges following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, was arrested on Monday and booked in the Dearborn County jail.

Hoover’s charges include bribery, official misconduct, fraud, theft and ghost employment, according to a press release from the ISP. He was placed on administrative leave by the Rising Sun Police Department in July.

ISP detectives initially began investigating Hoover in December 2021 after a concerned citizen reported he was possibly defrauded by the former chief of $10,000 for the purchase of a car.

Police say they uncovered multiple instances of ghost employment by Hoover where he is accused of taking care of personal business while claiming to be on duty as chief.

The case was given to the Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office for a review before a warrant was issued for Hoover’s arrest on Monday.

He will remain in jail until his court appearance.

