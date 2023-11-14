Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies

VERSAILLES, Indiana (WXIX) - An Indiana judge unsealed court records on Tuesday that show how investigators built a case against a former police chief now facing 17 felony charges.

Indiana State Police arrested Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg on Monday.

His warrant shows he’s charged with two counts of bribery, five counts of fraud, four counts of official misconduct, three counts of theft and three counts of ghost employment.

Hoover was held without bond overnight at the Dearborn County Jail.

Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said he is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on Tuesday afternoon.

Hoover began working as an officer at the Rising Sun Police Department in May 2019 and served as the acting chief since May 24, 2021.

He was placed on administrative leave by the Rising Sun Police Department in July.

Here are the facts of the investigation, according to a 17-page affidavit signed by two state police detectives that is now unsealed in the Dearborn County Circuit Court:

Ohio County Sheriff contacted state police after a resident, Tyler Greenwood, came to the sheriff’s office in July 2023 and made several allegations including theft and fraud against Hoover.

He was still the police chief at that point.

State police detectives met with Greenwood on Aug. 8, when he told them he first met the police chief two years earlier, in August 2021, when Greenwood alleged to Rising Sun Police Department that his wife had battered him during an argument but he later went to the police department, where he met with Hooven and the police chief at the time, Rodney Rimstidt.

Greenwood said he lied to police, his wife didn’t batter him and felt bad that she would get into trouble.

“Greenwood said he became friends with Hoover after this meeting and agreed to assist Hoover as an informant in making illegal narcotic cases,” the affidavit states.

The state police detectives wrote in the sworn statement: “In talking with Greenwood, it quickly became apparent that there were numerous loans made from Greenwood to Hoover that dovetailed into criminal matters.”

Greenwood told investigators Hoover asked him in December

2021 to borrow $10,000 to buy a Ford Mustang.

Greenwood said he loaned it to him and gave it to him while they were in the Wendy’s parking lot in Lawrenceburg. He told state police his cousin was with him when Greenwood gave Hoover the money.

Hoover never repaid the money and Greenwood told state police he doesn’t think he ever purchased the Mustang and he never saw the vehicle.

Greenwood also said Hoover told him the Mustang belonged to his brother-in-law’s neighbor.

Greenwood said he asked Hoover multiple times for the money back and Hooven “made excuses why he could not meet to pay the money back.”

Greenwood said he once called Hoover and he responded he was in Arizona picking up the Mustang.

State police spoke with Hoover’s relatives who denied having any knowledge of a Mustang for sale and none were detected in searches of Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, court records show.

While Greenwood waited for Hoover to repay the $10,000, Greenwood was caught shoplifting at the Aurora Walmart store in September 2022.

When Aurora police talked to Greenwood about this, he told them he wanted to assist them with making illegal drug cases to not be charged with the shoplifting offense. Hoover facilitated a meeting with Aurora police so Greenwood could work as an informant assisting in drug cases, the affidavit states.

Later that month, Hoover called Greenwood and “told him he stuck his neck out for Greenwood” with Aurora police “and “expected that Greenwood would forgive the $10,000 loan,” State police wrote in the sworn statement. “Greenwood felt compelled and forgave the loan.”

When state police checked with Aurora police, they reported receiving a call from Hoover who told them Greenwood was reliable and Hoover “inserted himself into the investigation and directed it. He said Hoover was present when he met Greenwood and he felt like Hoover and a were good friends by the way they interacted with each other,” according to the affidavit.

During their investigation, state police determined Hoover also borrowed money to buy additional vehicles. There was no evidence those vehicles were ever purchased and that money was also never repaid.

He bought and sold vehicles for profit without ever signing the titles.

Officials also found multiple instances of “ghost employment” by Hoover where he would take care of personal business — usually outside of Ohio County — while claiming to be on duty as the Rising Sun police chief.

Hoover also convinced another man to pay him $16,500 to buy a Camaro from Hoover in April 2023.

The would-be buyer, Doug Sturgill, complained to the sheriff’s office in July 2023 that never received the Camaro or got his money back.

Shortly after, “Hoover caught wind of Doug making the report and paid him $16,500 on July 18, 2023.

Read the probable cause affidavit here:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.