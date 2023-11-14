Juvenile shootings higher than they have been in 10 years, CPD report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The overall crime rate in Cincinnati has gone down over the past three years, but in 2023, the city started seeing an increase in three niche areas: Auto thefts, theft from vehicles and juvenile violence.

During Tuesday’s Public Safety and Governance meeting, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Climate Analyst Dr. Julian Desmond presented crime data from January to October 2023.

In comparison to 2020, 2021, and 2022, crime has decreased in nearly all offenses in 2023, including homicides and shootings, data indicates.

“I see some successes. I see some challenges. But I definitely see how analysis of all data helps us to work smarter,” Chief Theetge told the committee.

Violent crime in Cincinnati compared to other major cities. (Cincinnati Police Department)

CPD reported that there have been 58 juvenile shooting victims in 2023. (Cincinnati Police Department)

While the data is encouraging, one of the bigger issues Cincinnati police are honing in on is juvenile violence, specifically, those involved in shootings.

Dr. Desmond reported that while overall shootings are down, there has been an alarming increase in juvenile violence overall.

According to the data analyst, juvenile shootings are higher than they have been in the past 10 years with 58 reported victims - a 65.7% increase compared to 2022.

“This is now something we track every morning,” she said. “Yes, our shootings overall are down, but the demographics - the age groups on those - have switched.”

Violent Crime review during the summer months of 2023. (Cincinnati Police Department)

Summer months are when violent crime seems to increase the most, specifically between June and August.

“How do we prepare for a summer that we know our violent crime is going to spike?” Desmond asked rhetorically.

However, in 2023, violent crime decreased 14.5% compared to 2022 and decreased 13.8% compared to a three-year average.

Chief Theetge mentioned that there are several programs the police department hosts and promotes during the summer months for kids and teens to help them stay busy and away from trouble.

“It is very very concerning in the amount of juveniles that we see as the shooters and as being shot [...] we try a lot with our youth services unit,” she in response to the committee’s vice-chair, Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney. “You’ve gotta get to these kids at a very young age before they start down the wrong path

Vehicle & gun theft

There are two other important issues the city faces this year more than it has in the past three, and that is vehicle thefts and stealing items from vehicles, such as guns.

For months, vehicle owners of Kias and Hyundais have been targets of auto thefts due to the newer vehicles’ lack of anti-theft technology.

“It’s a free-for-all,” described the department.

Other than the vehicles not having the proper software, drivers are also leaving their keys inside their vehicles or leaving them unlocked, Desmond explained.

In Cincinnati, guns are one of the items being stolen from vehicles.

According to the report, most firearms, about 60%, are stolen from an auto theft or theft from a vehicle.

Theft of firearms over the years in Cincinnati. (Cincinnati Police Department)

“I am just stunned at the amount of guns that are being left in vehicles. I’m stunned,” said Public Safety and Governance Chair Scotty Johnson. “Based on the data that you presented, if people were responsible, and didn’t leave firearms in their vehicles here, in the City of Cincinnati, we really wouldn’t have a problem when it comes to theft of firearms.

“That lets us know we got citizens driving around with guns in our cars [...] I’m blown away,” Johnson said.

Vice-Chair Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney asked about the possibility of gangs in the city and if there is a neighborhood correlation to violent crimes.

“We do not see what other cities see in a structured gang affiliation or problem. But you’re right, we do have groups that operate together towards a goal of theirs, I guess you could say, but we do not see the structured gang problems like many large cities see.” Theetge said.

In terms of location, specifically with juvenile gun violence, Theetge says it is not the neighborhood as a whole that is the issue, but the hangout spots.

“Like the chief said, it is very specific inside of our neighborhoods, so I wouldn’t say that there’s a specific neighborhood where they are facing most of the youth violence and part of is, like the chief said, is these groups are very loosely affiliated,” explained Desmond.

Investigations can also be difficult when juveniles are involved as they, along with their families, are not as cooperative with detectives.

“Since we have been very concerned with the juvenile shooters, we also established a couple of months ago, a different type of dialogue with the juvenile court - the prosecutors and the judges,” Theetge said.

A call to action

Toward the end of the presentation, Johnson shared his and the committee’s final thoughts on gun thefts and children involved in violent crimes.

“If you own a firearm and you come to the City of Cincinnati, you live here, you’re visiting, if you don’t have a proper way to secure that firearm, from this chair, and I’m sure I can [be backed up by the police chief] on this: Leave your firearm at home or wherever you came from. If you don’t have the proper safe, if you don’t have the proper mechanisms to prevent people from stealing your firearm - my colleagues said it, we need help,” Johnson said.

“Nobody’s coming to take guns. I’m a gun owner, I’ll be one until they put me in the ground. But nobody’s coming to take your guns. We’re just begging for responsible gun ownership,” he concluded.

