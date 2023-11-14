Joe Burrow: A lot at stake when Bengals, Ravens matchup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow said there is no time to dwell on Sunday’s loss as he and the Bengals prepare for an AFC North rival on a short week.

The Bengals star said Tuesday that going into the week, they knew they had to put the Texans game behind.

With only three days between games, there is not a lot of time to implement new stuff into the game plan.

“We know them; they know us,” Burrow explained. “Short week, not a lot of time to put in new stuff.”

Like Cincinnati, the Baltimore Ravens come into the Thursday Night Football matchup off a loss.

Burrow said anytime the Bengals and Ravens play, there’s always plenty at stake, specifically the AFC North crown this season.

Baltimore leads the division, while the Bengals are in last behind Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

