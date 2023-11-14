Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Mason City Council votes to start the plan for the city’s newest park

Eleanor Gould sold her 50-acre farm property to the City of Mason in 2003.
Eleanor Gould sold her 50-acre farm property to the City of Mason in 2003.(Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer)
By Erin Glynn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - Mason City Council unanimously voted Monday to start the planning process to develop the Gould property as a park, to applause from the residents in attendance.

Mason purchased a 50-acre farm property from resident Eleanor Gould for $1.8 million in 2003. Gould stipulated in the property’s deed and contract with the city that the property was to be a park. She died in 2014, but her family members and other Mason residents continue to advocate for the park.

Mason residents became more vocal about their desire to see the property near downtown transformed into a park last year, when Mason City Council considered putting a regional arts center on the property. The council identified another site for the arts center in October 2022.

Monday was the last meeting for Councilmembers Kathy Grossmann and Tony Bradburn, both of whom expressed support for taking action on the Gould property.

There will be a naming ceremony for Gould Park and a 100th birthday celebration for Eleanor Gould at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11. The Gould Park Committee plans to unveil a “Future Home of Gould Park” sign on the property at 5475 Mason Road and then hold a reception from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Mason Municipal Building Community Room.

The city’s current parks plan calls for developing the Gould property with the following, according to the legislation:

  • one softball field
  • one volleyball court
  • one basketball court
  • two tennis courts
  • one restroom building
  • one playground
  • 4,200 feet of bicycle trail
  • 3,400 feet of walking trail
  • three separate parking areas for seventy-five cars total
  • one retention pond, one 15-station fitness course
  • three separate picnic areas
  • an event lawn

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press...
Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Latest News

Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
Two main Downtown Cincinnati streets remain closed Tuesday morning after some bricks fell...
Two roads remain closed in downtown Cincinnati after bricks fall from Carew Tower
First Alert Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval delivers his annual "State of the City" speech.
‘Nothing else matters’: Cincinnati gun violence at heart of mayor’s State of the City speech