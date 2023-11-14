‘Nothing else matters’: Cincinnati gun violence at heart of mayor’s State of the City speech

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gun violence is Cincinnati’s greatest threat despite all the positive strives over the past year like the railway sale and Brent Spence Bridge project, Mayor Aftab Pureval said in his annual State of the City speech.

He delivered it at the Aronoff Center on Monday night, just over a week from when an 11-year-old boy was killed and five others including four juveniles were hurt in a West End shooting.

“Nothing else matters if families can’t feel safe and secure going about their lives and their business,” Pureval said.

Homicides and shootings are down in Cincinnati, the mayor said Homicides decreased by 11% compared to this time last year and by 25% since 2021 - but that’s not enough, the mayor noted.

“Progress is not the same as victory, not when children are falling victim to gun violence at an alarming and heartbreaking rate, when an 11-year-old boy, Dominic, was senselessly killed steps away from a park and just a brief walk to his elementary school,” he said.

The mayor called for a continued crackdown on gun access and outlined ways the city is trying to stop that including suing the state of Ohio.

Year to date, more than 1,100 guns have been confiscated in Cincinnati, he said.

“We in the city are fighting like hell against the universal accessibility of guns, which make no mistake, is contributing to the violence,” he said.

“The West End is a neighborhood of families, of young kids who should only have to worry about learning and growing. But because of the epidemic of gun violence, they’re mourning a friend.

“They’re working through unimaginable trauma, and they’re wondering when they’ll feel safe going outside again. In our darkest moments, moments of shock and loss and fear, we see what communities are made of. And I couldn’t be more grateful for how our community has responded.”

