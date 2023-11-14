Ohio increases transparency of police personnel records

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - To increase ease of use for law enforcement and transparency for the public statewide, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced changes Tuesday to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) training and records portal.

Most notably, the public records portion of the portal will now list the reason for a peace officer’s separation from a department to include;

Resignation – in good standing

Resignation – under investigation

Resignation – in lieu of termination

Retirement

Retirement – under criminal investigation

Criminal Conviction

Termination

Death (line of duty or other)

The change was implemented at the request of agency chiefs and county sheriffs, according to the attorney general’s office.

While this information has always been a public record, the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) voted earlier this year to include this information in the portal.

“We want Ohio to continue to set the standard for good policing,” Yost said in a prepared statement. “From the time an officer first puts on their badge to when they hang it up, transparency will help keep quality cops on the streets of our communities.”

With this latest update, the officer records portion of the portal consolidates agency appointment history and includes transparency of training records, according to the AG’s office.

Previously only in-person trainings could be viewed through the portal.

Now, all training, including basic academy records and OPOTA advanced training completions, are available to view.

“Transparency fosters trust, and these changes make it easier to build that trust,” said Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton. “Our common goal of keeping people safe is achievable when a community has confidence in its first responders.”

Chief Dave Warrick with the Village of Strasburg Police Department added:

“Hiring can be tough, and we appreciate the streamlining of accurate information regarding officer employment history, trainings and academy information. The ease of access means our department can spend less time on hunting down details, and more time doing what our community needs.”

For law enforcement agencies, the updates will make it easier to meet their annual statutory reporting requirements for roster submissions including adding and removing officers from their employment list.

Employers also will be notified if an officer enters “cease function status” for not reporting completion of the Continuing Professional Training (CPT) required of all Ohio peace officers.

