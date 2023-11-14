Contests
Purple People Bridge to kick off Winter Nights & River Lights

Purple People Bridge decked out for the holidays. The annual lighting ceremony takes place on...
Purple People Bridge decked out for the holidays. The annual lighting ceremony takes place on Nov. 17(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual lighting ceremony for Winter Nights & River Lights on the Purple People Bridge happens this Friday.

The public is invited to the ceremony which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the Kentucky side of the bridge.

The bridge will be decked out for the holidays with thousands of lights and other festive decorations.

People can also listen to music of the season while enjoying great views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

The event is free and people can walk the bridge from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7.

The bridge will also feature a 25-foot-tall Christmas Wish Tree

You can make someone’s holiday wish come true by dropping off gifts to individuals in need such as troubled teens, disabled individuals, and disadvantaged seniors.

