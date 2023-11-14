Reds announce Thomas Rhett concert in 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Country music star Thomas Rhett will perform at Great American Ball Park after a Cincinnati Reds game next season, the team says.

Rhett is scheduled to play following the Reds home game against the Oakland A’s on Aug. 29, 2024.

The team said it would donate proceeds from ticket sales to the game to the Love One International charity.

“I can’t wait to be back in Cincinnati and playing a show after the Reds game next summer,” Rhett said in a press release. “There is something so special about ballparks and to have the concert benefit Love One International, a cause so close to my heart, makes this even more special.”

Rhett is the son of country musician Rhett Adkins. He’s released seven albums since 2013 and is a former Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year winner.

