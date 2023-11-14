Resident urges drivers to slow down after crash kills Mt. Airy man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A neighbor said drivers need to slow down after a Mt. Airy man died following a crash.

Ronald Brown, 60, was hit by a car on Oct. 21 in the 5200 block of Colerain Avenue. He died from his injuries Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department said he was hit by a 2001 Toyota Avalon. The driver lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk, crashing into Brown.

Barbara Lucas-Michaels, who witnessed the crash, said Brown wasn’t the first person to be struck and killed by a car in the neighborhood.

“Unfortunately He’s not the first person that we’ve had die on Colerain Avenue since we’ve lived here,” Lucas-Michaels said.

Lucas-Michaelss said drivers regularly speed on the street. She said one neighbor put two large boulders in their front yard to keep people from driving into their yard.

“When she moved in there was a fence,” Lucas-Michaels said. “They would just hit the fence and then it would get replaced. She put in some little trees and that didn’t seem to work. Now she’s started adding boulders.”

She said they’ve had people crash and end up in their driveway - one time on top of one of their cars.

Police say they are still investigating the crash.

