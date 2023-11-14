Third Eye Brewing nears grand opening date for Hamilton location

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Third Eye Brewing is set to open its second location on Nov. 18 in Hamilton.

The new location will sit off Route 4 in a building that opened more than 80 years ago as a Pepsi bottling plant.

Third Eye Brewing Co-founder Tom Collins said they looked at several locations, but they wanted to be a part of what Hamilton has going for it.

“We looked around; Hamilton has a lot of great things going on,” explained Collins. “So, as we were looking at places, this one became available. We wanted to be a part of all the great things happening in Hamilton.”

Another reason that made Hamilton the perfect site for the brewery’s second location is the water.

“I think what makes this location so special is we get to brew with some of the best water in the world,” said Third Eye Brewing Co-founder and Head Brewer Kelly Montgomery. “Hamilton’s touted water here. I think we finally have the facility we need to get beer where we need to get it.”

Third Eye Brewing Company opened its first location in Sharonville in the summer of 2020.

That location is maxed out as they produce 1,500 barrels a year.

The new location in Hamilton will allow them to brew 10,000 barrels a year to keep up with demand and experiment.

The new location also features a tap room and kitchen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.