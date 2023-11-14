Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Third Eye Brewing nears grand opening date for Hamilton location

The new location in Hamilton will allow them to brew 10,000 barrels a year to keep up with demand and experiment.
By Rob Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Third Eye Brewing is set to open its second location on Nov. 18 in Hamilton.

The new location will sit off Route 4 in a building that opened more than 80 years ago as a Pepsi bottling plant.

Third Eye Brewing Co-founder Tom Collins said they looked at several locations, but they wanted to be a part of what Hamilton has going for it.

“We looked around; Hamilton has a lot of great things going on,” explained Collins. “So, as we were looking at places, this one became available. We wanted to be a part of all the great things happening in Hamilton.”

Another reason that made Hamilton the perfect site for the brewery’s second location is the water.

“I think what makes this location so special is we get to brew with some of the best water in the world,” said Third Eye Brewing Co-founder and Head Brewer Kelly Montgomery. “Hamilton’s touted water here. I think we finally have the facility we need to get beer where we need to get it.”

Third Eye Brewing Company opened its first location in Sharonville in the summer of 2020.

That location is maxed out as they produce 1,500 barrels a year.

The new location in Hamilton will allow them to brew 10,000 barrels a year to keep up with demand and experiment.

The new location also features a tap room and kitchen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press...
Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting

Latest News

Ronald Brown, 60, was hit by a car on Oct. 21 in the 5200 block of Colerain Avenue. He died...
Family wants driver held accountable after Mt. Airy man dies weeks later
Charter bus being towed from site of deadly crash involving semi in Central Ohio
Charter bus being towed from site of deadly crash involving semi in Central Ohio
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 others hurt in crash involving semi, bus carrying students in Central Ohio, officials say
Damarion Allen, 15, was paralyzed during a fight in the Franklin Co. Juvenile Detention Center