Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Tlaib, other ‘Squad’ members renew calls for ceasefire in Middle East

The liberal Democrats also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A small group of House Democrats, led by ‘The ‘Squad,’ renewed their calls Monday for a ceasefire in the Middle East. They also say the U.S. should not give any more aid to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now,” said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) with a crowd of other liberal lawmakers standing beside her outside the Capitol Monday night. The group said the war between Israel and Hamas should immediately stop.

“My colleagues must recognize our shared humanity, the value of human life. There are millions of people across our country right now who are horrified watching the government support collective punishment of Palestinians,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) who is the only Palestinian member of Congress.

Tlaib, who was recently censured for making antisemitic statements, criticized Israel’s government as well as President Joe Biden. Tlaib claimed the president is not paying attention to what she says most people want.

“President Biden, I hope you’re listening. I’m consistent in telling this over and over again. You must listen to the voices of the majority of Americans who are calling for a ceasefire now,” Tlaib said.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear the White House’s position on the ongoing conflict.

“The loss of a single innocent life is a tragedy, whether it’s a Palestinian civilian, an Israeli civilian or anyone else. And we grieve for every innocent [person] who is lost. At the same time, we will continue to stand behind the proposition that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks,” said Sullivan.

After the press conference, Gray Television’s National Correspondent Josh Rultenberg tried to speak with two members of ‘The Squad,’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but they refused to answer questions about the October 7th terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

Future aid for Israel remains up in the air. The federal government is set to run out of money at the end of the week and the current proposals to keep the lights on do not include any money for the Middle East conflict.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected to march in support of Israel and against antisemitism on Tuesday in Washington.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Watch: Joe Burrow wears his dad’s jersey to game against Houston Texans

Latest News

Witness speaks after Mt. Airy crash victim dies from injuries
Resident urges drivers to slow down after crash kills Mt. Airy man
Taylor Thompson, Clinton County jail
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim call out court over bail
Thomas Rhett is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre July 16
Reds announce Thomas Rhett concert in 2024
Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press...
Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR
A 51-year-old woman, who says she just got through her battle with breast cancer, accomplished...
51-year-old woman accomplishes football goal after breast cancer diagnosis