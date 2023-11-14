Two roads remain closed in downtown Cincinnati after bricks fall from Carew Tower

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two main Downtown Cincinnati streets remain closed as a precaution Tuesday morning after some bricks fell Monday from the Carew Tower.

The closures are:

Vine Street between Fourth and Fifth streets

Fifth Street between Vine and Walnut streets

Contractors were refurbishing brick near the top of the tower when the wind blew scaffolding into the building, according to Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler.

Two cars were hit by the falling debris, but no one was hurt, he said. One vehicle had minor damage.

He said the fire department is working with the contractor and the city building inspector to get the streets back open as soon as possible, as soon as it’s safe.

CFD says this is one of the bigger pieces that fell. I’m told contractors are working on refurbishing brick near the top of the Carew Tower. Wind blew the scaffolding into the building knocking off pieces. Two cars we’re struck and the building inspector is on scene now @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DsMaui1ptG — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) November 13, 2023

