Two roads remain closed in downtown Cincinnati after bricks fall from Carew Tower

Two main Downtown Cincinnati streets remain closed Tuesday morning after some bricks fell Monday from the Carew Tower.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two main Downtown Cincinnati streets remain closed as a precaution Tuesday morning after some bricks fell Monday from the Carew Tower.

The closures are:

  • Vine Street between Fourth and Fifth streets
  • Fifth Street between Vine and Walnut streets

Contractors were refurbishing brick near the top of the tower when the wind blew scaffolding into the building, according to Cincinnati Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler.

Two cars were hit by the falling debris, but no one was hurt, he said. One vehicle had minor damage.

He said the fire department is working with the contractor and the city building inspector to get the streets back open as soon as possible, as soon as it’s safe.

