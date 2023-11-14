Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Taft's Ale House in Over-The-Rhine will be closing on Nov. 23, 2023, according to a press...
Taft’s Brewing Ale House to close in OTR
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Cincinnati police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a vehicle that crashed...
Coroner identifies UC grad student as victim in Western Hills Viaduct shooting

Latest News

Ronald Brown, 60, was hit by a car on Oct. 21 in the 5200 block of Colerain Avenue. He died...
Family wants driver held accountable after Mt. Airy man dies weeks later
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd
Walmart, Costco and other companies are rethinking self-checkouts after complaints.
Walmart, other retailers rethink self-checkouts
Charter bus being towed from site of deadly crash involving semi in Central Ohio
Charter bus being towed from site of deadly crash involving semi in Central Ohio