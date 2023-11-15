Contests
311 Cincy app gives residents access to city agencies

311 Cincy App allows residents to better access city resources
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati is one of several major cities to have its own 311 app and the Cincinnati Police Department is hoping more people start using it.

The app allows residents to access different city resources.

“You can do fixed potholes, signs that are down, overtime parkers,” CPD Sgt. Jacob Hicks said.

Chief Teresa Theetge said the app is convenient because residents can communicate with the city on their own time and not just during business hours.

“They can do it all at their leisure, 24/7,” Theetge said. “It doesn’t take an individual on the other end to necessarily answer a phone call to understand what their need is. And it also gives the correct department to follow up.”

Hicks said the app is a great tool for officers because complaints are mapped out and they can get an idea of what’s happening in the city.

The 311 Cincy app can be downloaded from your phone’s app store.

